With the cash-rich Indian Premier League already postponed indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic, it could suffer further in the wake of the Galwan Valley face-off with China. With VIVO – which is a Chinese mobile manufacturing brand – being one of the biggest IPL sponsors could affect the start of the tournament.

The Chinese company won the contract for five years in 2018 for Rs 2199 crore. Although the IPL has not been held so far this year, amid these feelings, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will definitely face a fight against Vivo.

With talks of the T20 World Cup – which was supposed to be held in October-November – be postponed, IPL was looking to seize on that window which will open if the marquee tournament is postponed.

According to Mumbai Mirror, the IPL may be held in limited venues. Mumbai was the board’s first choice because of the infrastructure but since the coronavirus situation in Maharashtra has gotten worse, it has been forced to rethink.

China – which is expected to be the home of the Coronavirus – has already been cornered by most global nations. With Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging citizens to make products in their own country, it looks difficult for the IPL to take place.