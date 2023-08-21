Home

Why Has BCCI Has Lost It’s Blue Tick on ‘X’ Again Ahead of Team India Asia Cup Squad Announcement

Asia Cup 2023: Days after it was removed, BCCI got it's blue tick back. Now, on Sunday - it was removed again. So why did this happen?

Delhi: Fans went into speculation once the blue tick of the Board of Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) was taken away ahead of the Indenpendence Day. It was removed by ‘X’ because once the profile picture is changed, the tick is removed. While fans wondered what was the reason, we got to understand that it happened after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s message.

“In the spirit of the #HarGharTiranga movement, let us change the DP of our social media accounts and extend support to this unique effort which will deepen the bond between our beloved country and us,” PM Modi had posted on his handle on X.

Days after it was removed, BCCI got it’s blue tick back. Now, on Sunday – it was removed again. So why did this happen? It happened as BCCI changed it’s profile picture again to the official logo. The blue tick is expected to be back in a few days.

On the other hand, Modi’s grey tick was not removed even after he changed his profile picture on Sunday because the grey tick is assigned to those representing a government/multilateral organisation or a government/multilateral official.

Meanwhile, the Indian squad for the Asia Cup is set to be announced today at 1:30 PM IST. Captain Rohit Sharma and chief selector Ajit Agarkar is expected to make the announcement and then they are also likely to address the media.

Asia Cup starts on August 30 and India would play arch-rivals Pakistan on September 2. That game is expected to draw a capacity crowd.

