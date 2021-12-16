Mumbai: Hours after Virat Kohli’s explosive press conference on Wednesday in Mumbai, the Indian board took to Twitter and posted a few pictures of players inside the South Africa-bound flight. What fans found fishy was the fact that Kohli’s picture was missing despite him being with the team.Also Read - Amid Virat Kohli vs BCCI Saga, India Test Captain Requests Media Not to Capture Vamika at Airport; Video Goes VIRAL | WATCH

On Wednesday, Kohli contradicted BCCI President Sourav Ganguly’s statement on Team India’s leadership, saying that no communication happened between him and the BCCI selection committee or office-bearers in regards to not relinquishing the T20I captaincy. Also Read - Aakash Chopra Feels Indian Cricket is The Loser in Virat Kohli vs Sourav Ganguly-Led BCCI War

“Whatever was said about the communication that happened about the decision that was made was inaccurate,” Kohli said with obvious reference to BCCI president’s statement about the Board requesting him not to quit as split captaincy might not work in the white-ball format. Also Read - Sourav Ganguly Need to Answer This - Ex-Pakistan Captain Salman Butt on Virat Kohli Quashing BCCI President's Claims

Here is how fans reacted to Kohli missing from India’s departure picture:

The Indian side will play three-match Test series starting December 26 in Centurion. The second and third Test will be played in Johannesburg and Cape Town from January 03 and January 11 respectively.

The three-match Test series will be followed by a three-match ODI series starting January 19.