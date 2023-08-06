Home

Why India Dropped Kuldeep Yadav Against West Indies In Second T20I? BCCI Gives Major Update

Left-arm chinaman Kuldeep Yadav was hit on his thumb during India's training session on Saturday ahead of the second T20I.

Kuldeep Yadav has been in fine form for India in the white-ball games against West Indies. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: Kuldeep Yadav, who has been in fine form in the white-ball matches in West Indies, has been dropped in the second T20I on Sunday in Guyana after the left-arm chinaman suffered an injury during training the previous day.

The Delhi Capitals spinner was among highest wicket-takers for India in the ODIs with seven wickets from three games including a four-fer. He was replaced by leggie Ravi Bishnoi on Sunday.

“We have a forced change. Kuldeep got a hit on the hand yesterday in the nets, it is not serious and just a precautionary measure. Ravi Bishnoi comes in place of him,” skipper Hardik Pandya informed during the coin toss.

UPDATE: Kuldeep Yadav got hit while batting in the nets and was unavailable for selection for the 2nd T20I due to a sore left thumb.#WIvIND — BCCI (@BCCI) August 6, 2023

The BCCI also issued an update on Kuldeep’s injury. “Kuldeep Yadav got hit while batting in the nets and was unavailable for selection for the 2nd T20I due to a sore left thumb,” BCCI wrote in a statement.

