Why Indian Wrestlers at Wrestling World Championship Will Not Play Under Tricolour After WFI Suspension – Check DEETS

This also means the Indian wrestlers at the upcoming Wrestling World Championship will not be able to participate under the tricolour and also the national anthem won't be played.

Delhi: In the wake of failing to conduct elections on time of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI), the United World Wrestling has now suspended WFI on Thursday. This also means the Indian wrestlers at the upcoming Wrestling World Championship will not be able to participate under the tricolour and also the national anthem won’t be played. The elections for 15 positions on the WFI’s governing body were scheduled to be held on August 12 but the Punjab and Haryana High Court on Friday stayed the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) elections slated for Saturday till further orders following a petition of the Haryana Wrestling Association (HWA).

The Indian wrestlers will have to compete as ‘neutral athletes’ at the Olympic-qualifying World Championships starting September 16 as the ad-hoc panel, led by Bhupender Singh Bajwa.

However, demonstrations by Indian wrestlers over sexual allegations against the then WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh and legal lawsuits from several state units led to the postponement of polls.

An ad hoc committee set up by the Indian Olympic Association is running the affairs of WFI at present.

Amid the protest by wrestlers over their sexual harassment allegations, UWW had warned in May that if elections to the Wrestling Federation of India are not held within the specified duration, it may suspend the federation.

