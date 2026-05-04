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Why is Hardik Pandya not leading Mumbai Indians in IPL 2026 match vs LSG

Why is Hardik Pandya not leading Mumbai Indians in IPL 2026 match vs LSG

Look at why Hardik Pandya is not playing against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the Match no. 47 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026.

Why MI captain Hardik Pandya is not playing vs LSG

MI vs LSG IPL 2026: The match no. 47 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, is being played between Suryakumar Yadav’s Mumbai Indians (MI) and Rishabh Pant’s Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. This match is important for both teams as it will decide their journey in the tournament.

Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants Match no. 47 playing XI

Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Ryan Rickelton(w), Naman Dhir, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Will Jacks, Raj Bawa, Corbin Bosch, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, AM Ghazanfar, Raghu Sharma

Lucknow Super Giants (Playing XI): Mitchell Marsh, Aiden Markram, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Josh Inglis, Nicholas Pooran, Akshat Raghuwanshi, Himmat Singh, Mohammed Shami, Mohsin Khan, Avesh Khan, Prince Yadav

Also Read: WATCH: Good news for Mumbai Indians fans as Rohit Sharma is back in the squad against Lucknow Super Giants

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Mumbai Indians had won the toss and decided to bowl first. However, there are some big changes in the Mumbai Indians squad. As there is one is good news for fans and also has one bad news for fans. The big update for fans is that star Mumbai Indians player and one of the greatest batters of all time, Rohit Sharma is back in the squad after a serious injury.

After this announcement, the Wankhede Stadium crowd goes crazy as the hitman is featured in a game, after a while. Meanwhile, the big blow for Mumbai Indians was their captain Hardik Pandya missed the game against Rishabh Pant’s Lucknow Super Giants (LSG).

However, the reason behind his absence in the evening game was his struggle with the illness. Hardik Pandya is unwell with back spasm. So, the franchise decided to appoint Suryakumar Yadav as captain for their 10th match against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026.

Speaking about Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), they have also made a big change to their squad as the star batter, Josh Inglis, has finally taken his place in the playing XI. Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) have played 8 matches in the tournament so far. Out of eight, they have only won two games and hold the last spot in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 points table with 4 points. Meanwhile, their opponents, Mumbai Indians, have played nine matches in the tournament, winning two games out of them so far. Mumbai Indians hold the ninth spot in the points table with 4 points.

Also Read: Rohit Sharma hits THIS guy in the nets ahead of match against Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2026

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