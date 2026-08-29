Why is National Sports Day celebrated on August 29? All about Major Dhyan Chand’s legacy

Why does India celebrate National Sports Day on August 29 every year? Know the full story behind the day.

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National Sports Day: Remembering hockey legend Major Dhyan Chand. (Photo: X)

National Sports Day: Every year on August 29, India marks National Sports Day. The reason is simple — it is the birthday of hockey legend Major Dhyan Chand, who is still regarded as one of the finest players the country has seen. While the day honours his memory, it also pushes people across the nation to stay active, take up sports and value the effort athletes put in.

Dhyan Chand was born Dhyan Singh on August 29, 1905, in Allahabad, which is now known as Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh. As a young boy he was more interested in wrestling than hockey. He only started playing hockey around the age of 14. Later he joined the British Indian Army. Life in the army kept him busy during the day, so he would practise hockey late at night under the moonlight. That simple habit gave him the name “Chand,” which means moon in Hindi. The name stuck and he became famous as Dhyan Chand.

He went on to play 185 international matches for India between 1926 and 1948. Official records and traditional counts credit him with more than 400 goals. Fans and experts still call him the ‘Hockey Wizard’ and ‘The Magician’ because of the way he controlled the ball with his stick. His dribbling, passing and positioning looked almost magical to opponents.

Dhyan Chand and India’s Olympic gold hat-trick

Dhyan Chand was the central figure during India’s golden period in hockey. The Indian team won Olympic gold medals in 1928, 1932 and 1936 — a hat-trick that no other country has matched in the sport.

At the 1928 Amsterdam Olympics he scored 14 goals in the tournament and netted two of them in the final as India beat the Netherlands 3-2. In 1932 India successfully defended the title in Los Angeles. The most memorable performance came at the 1936 Berlin Olympics. India crushed hosts Germany 8-1 in the final. Dhyan Chand scored two goals that day. One popular story says he even removed his shoes and played barefoot in the second half because the ground conditions troubled him. Whether fully true or slightly exaggerated, the tale shows how special he was.

Why the day still matters today?

National Sports Day was officially started in 2012 to honour Dhyan Chand’s contribution and to promote the importance of sports and fitness among ordinary people. On this day the President of India usually presents the major national sports awards at Rashtrapati Bhavan. The highest sporting honour in the country, the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award, is named after him. Earlier it was known as the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna.

Schools, colleges and sports clubs across India organise matches, fitness activities and special programmes on August 29. In 2019, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the Fit India Movement on this very day, giving the occasion even more meaning. The government’s Khelo India programme also gets a boost around this time.

Dhyan Chand received the Padma Bhushan in 1956, one of India’s high civilian awards at the time. The same year he retired from the Army as a Major in the Punjab Regiment. Even after hanging up his stick he stayed connected to hockey through coaching and guidance. Nearly five decades after his death, his name still inspires young players and remains the face of India’s National Sports Day.