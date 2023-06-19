By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Why is There Delay in ICC World Cup 2023 Schedule Announcement? Reason And Release Date CONFIRMED
The date cannot be confirmed. It is also not known why the announcement did not happen just after the WTC final.
Dubai: While it was expected that the much-awaited ICC World Cup 2023 schedule would be out just after the World Test Championship final in London, it has not happened. While the speculation and suspense over the schedule grows, as per a report on InsideSport, he schedule is likely to be announced this week. The date cannot be confirmed. It is also not known why the announcement did not happen just after the WTC final. As per the draft presented by the BCCI to the ICC, the marquee event is likely to start from October 15 and the high-octane India-Pakistan game would be played on October 15 in Ahmedabad.
