Why is There Delay in ICC World Cup 2023 Schedule Announcement? Reason And Release Date CONFIRMED

The date cannot be confirmed. It is also not known why the announcement did not happen just after the WTC final.

Ahmedabad To Host India-Pakistan ODI World Cup Match On Nov 15, According To Draft Schedule

Dubai: While it was expected that the much-awaited ICC World Cup 2023 schedule would be out just after the World Test Championship final in London, it has not happened. While the speculation and suspense over the schedule grows, as per a report on InsideSport, he schedule is likely to be announced this week. The date cannot be confirmed. It is also not known why the announcement did not happen just after the WTC final. As per the draft presented by the BCCI to the ICC, the marquee event is likely to start from October 15 and the high-octane India-Pakistan game would be played on October 15 in Ahmedabad.

The ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 schedule is coming soon, be the first to get access with fixtures synced directly into your calendar 🗓️ Click here 🔗 https://t.co/SdFoGZpMzv#CWC23 pic.twitter.com/fq3RckMQ6u — ICC Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) June 16, 2023

