ZEE Sites

Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • Sports
  • Why is There Delay in ICC World Cup 2023 Schedule Announcement? Reason And Release Date CONFIRMED

Why is There Delay in ICC World Cup 2023 Schedule Announcement? Reason And Release Date CONFIRMED

The date cannot be confirmed. It is also not known why the announcement did not happen just after the WTC final.

Published: June 19, 2023 7:18 AM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Ankit Banerjee

ODI World Cup 2023 schedule announcement, ODI World Cup 2023 live updates, ODI World Cup 2023 live scores and updates, ODI World Cup 2023, ODI World Cup 2023 schedule, ODI World Cup 2023 fixtures, ODI World Cup 2023 squads, ODI World Cup 2023 teams, ODI World Cup 2023 venues, ODI World Cup 2023 India's Fixtures, ODI WC 2023 Live streaming, India's ODI WC Fixtures, Rohit Sharma, BCCI, Ind vs Pak, Ind vs Aus, Cricket News, BCCI News
Ahmedabad To Host India-Pakistan ODI World Cup Match On Nov 15, According To Draft Schedule

Dubai: While it was expected that the much-awaited ICC World Cup 2023 schedule would be out just after the World Test Championship final in London, it has not happened. While the speculation and suspense over the schedule grows, as per a report on InsideSport, he schedule is likely to be announced this week. The date cannot be confirmed. It is also not known why the announcement did not happen just after the WTC final. As per the draft presented by the BCCI to the ICC, the marquee event is likely to start from October 15 and the high-octane India-Pakistan game would be played on October 15 in Ahmedabad.

Also Read:

You may like to read

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.