Why Mohammad Shami, Ishan Kishan and Ruturaj Gaikwad couldn't make it to the India ODI squad for New Zealand? BCCI asked them to...

Why Mohammed Shami, Ishan Kishan and Ruturaj Gaikwad missed India’s ODI squad vs New Zealand as BCCI takes a firm call on selection plans

New Delhi: For the upcoming ODI series, the Indian selectors have prioritized stability, avoiding major changes to the team. Compared to the recent T20 selections, the ODI squad appears more balanced and settled, striking a balance between experience, consistency, and future planning.

A Message of Continuity in the ODI Team

The selectors have signaled their intention to maintain a reliable structure in the ODI format. Rishabh Pant has been retained as the second wicketkeeper, while some players who performed well in domestic cricket will have to wait longer. This strategy indicates that the team management values stability in 50-over cricket.

Pant Retained, Kishan Still Waiting

Rishabh Pant’s inclusion in the team suggests that the selection committee is not in a hurry to make changes. Two half-centuries in the Vijay Hazare Trophy strengthened his case. However, in the current scenario, KL Rahul remains the first-choice wicketkeeper in ODIs, making Pant’s chances of playing in the starting XI slim. Meanwhile, despite making an impact in domestic cricket, Ishan Kishan will have to wait again.

Hardik Out, Shami’s Wait Continues

Hardik Pandya has been ruled out of the ODI series due to not being fully fit. The BCCI medical panel did not give him the green light to bowl 10 overs, so no risks were taken considering the T20 World Cup. Nitish Kumar Reddy has been given a chance as a fast-bowling all-rounder in his place.
Meanwhile, Mohammed Shami is once again out of the team. Despite proving his fitness and form in domestic cricket, the selectors have prioritized investing in young fast bowlers, making Shami’s return difficult for now.

Gaikwad Out, Siraj Returns

Despite scoring a century against South Africa, Ruturaj Gaikwad did not find a place in the team. Shreyas Iyer’s return was prioritized over him, while Yashasvi Jaiswal managed to retain his place as the third opener. Mohammed Siraj’s return to the bowling attack is considered crucial. With Jasprit Bumrah rested, Siraj is expected to lead the attack with the new ball, providing guidance and control to the younger bowlers.

