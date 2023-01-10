Why Not Surya: Twitterati Slams BCCI and Rahul Dravid As Suryakumar Yadav Misses Out In 1st ODI vs Sri Lanka

Why Not Suryakumar Yadav: Twitterati Slams BCCI and Rahul Dravid As SKY Misses Out In 1st ODI vs Sri Lanka

Here is how Twitterati reacted as Suryakumar Yadav missed the first ODI against Sri Lanka at Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati.

New Delhi: After finishing the T20I home series against Sri Lanka, the Indian team will now play a three-match ODI series against the same opponent with Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli making a comeback in the limited-overs squad. Twitterati started reacting as India’s best T20I batter Suryakumar Yadav missed out in the playing XI for the first ODI at Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati on Tuesday.

However, Suryakumar Yadav is in lethal form as the batter played an unbeaten ton knock against Sri Lanka in the T20I series decider at Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot on January 07, 2023.

Wtf? Surya bhau is not in the playing 11? #INDvSL — Prasad Rajput (@Prasad__Rajput) January 10, 2023

Aur aaj yeh hua bhi surya acha nhi khelta odi’s but kl se acha khel leta h fit bhi nikal diya aur ishan ko bhi nhi liye jab ki woh better contender h opening na do usko lakin woh kl se acha khelta h odi — Armaan Choudhary (@___Armaan313) January 10, 2023

With the form Suryakumar yadav is in , and at this age, He should be playing all limited overs international games till the 50 over World Cup. It’s extremely ridiculous to bench him when a WC is hosted at home just 10 months away #IndvSL #IndvsSL #CWC2023 #bcci #teamindia — Dr Rikin Gogri (@dr_rikin) January 10, 2023

Imagine dropping suryakumar yadav from an ODI in a world cup year. That guy should be playing every match from now on. — Arjun* (@mxtaverse) January 10, 2023

You can’t drop Surya Kumar yadav not when he is playing his top game.

Utterly nonsense decision.#INDvSL #IndianCricketTeam #suryakumar pic.twitter.com/AqNMuxzeFD — Anupam kant Mishra (@AnupamKantMish5) January 10, 2023

IND vs SL Playing XIs

India: Rohit Sharma (captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul (wicketkeeper), Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Shami, Umran Malik and Mohammed Siraj

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wicketkeeper), Avishka Fernando, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka (captain), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Dunith Wellalage, Kasun Rajitha and Dilshan Madushanka