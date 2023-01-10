Why Not Surya: Twitterati Slams BCCI and Rahul Dravid As Suryakumar Yadav Misses Out In 1st ODI vs Sri Lanka

Why Not Suryakumar Yadav: Twitterati Slams BCCI and Rahul Dravid As SKY Misses Out In 1st ODI vs Sri Lanka

Here is how Twitterati reacted as Suryakumar Yadav missed the first ODI against Sri Lanka at Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati.

Updated: January 10, 2023 2:26 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Sunny Daud

New Delhi: After finishing the T20I home series against Sri Lanka, the Indian team will now play a three-match ODI series against the same opponent with Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli making a comeback in the limited-overs squad. Twitterati started reacting as India’s best T20I batter Suryakumar Yadav missed out in the playing XI for the first ODI at Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati on Tuesday.

However, Suryakumar Yadav is in lethal form as the batter played an unbeaten ton knock against Sri Lanka in the T20I series decider at Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot on January 07, 2023.

IND vs SL Playing XIs

India: Rohit Sharma (captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul (wicketkeeper), Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Shami, Umran Malik and Mohammed Siraj

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wicketkeeper), Avishka Fernando, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka (captain), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Dunith Wellalage, Kasun Rajitha and Dilshan Madushanka

Published Date: January 10, 2023 1:49 PM IST

