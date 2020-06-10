History making Supercars racer Renee Gracie has quit motorsports for a career in adult entertainment industry for financial reasons. Gracie is the first ever female racer to compete full-time in the sport but will now sell personal pictures and clips on her own website. Also Read - Cristiano Ronaldo gives the Bugatti Chiron his seal of approval, watch video

The 25-year-old's main reason behind making the switch was finances claiming she made little money while competing as a racer.

"I didn't go into this blind," Gracie said in an interview. "I mean I had no idea it would be where it is today but I did a lot of research before I did it. I understood what was involved. I knew things would be leaked, I knew it would be controversial, I knew all of that."

“I did all the research and made the decision to do it. In my first six days I made 24,000 US and that is when I realised I could really do something with this,” she added.

According to The Daily Telegraph, over 5,000 people have subscribed to her website since the news became public, taking the overall count to nearly 7,000.

“It has been the best thing I have done in my whole life,” Gracie told News Corp Australia. “It has put me in a financial position I could never have dreamt of and I really enjoy it. I am fine with whatever they want to call me. I am earning good money and I am comfortable with where I am at.”

Supercars has distanced itself from Gracie and her decision to quit the sport.

“Supercars is aware of the article regarding former Super2 driver Renee Gracie,” a spokesperson said. “As Ms Gracie is no longer competing in Super2, Supercars will not be commenting further.”