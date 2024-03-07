Home

Why Rajat Patidar Rested For 5th Test Match Against England | Check Details

New Delhi: Madhya Pradesh-based batter Rajat Patidar who made his debut in the ongoing Test series against England has missed out in the ongoing fifth Test match which is taking place in HPCA stadium in Dharamsala.

BCCI revealed that Patidar got hit on his left ankle during Team India’s practice session on 6th March, 2024.

“Rajat Patidar got hit on his left ankle during Team India’s practice session on 6th March, 2024. He pulled up sore on the morning of the game and was not available for selection for the 5th Test” said BCCI.

