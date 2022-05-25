Delhi: Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) had an inconsistent run in the league stage of the IPL 2022. They started with a bang with a string of wins but ran out of gas at the latter end of the phase. It came to a stage where they needed to win their final game and hope that Mumbai Indians (MI) beat Delhi Capitals (DC) to make way for them in the playoffs. RCB ended the league stage as the fourth qualifying team and booked a berth in the Eliminator against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). Despite a few hiccups, RCB will be pleased with their performance. Also Read - IPL 2022: KL Rahul's Real Test Of Form Will Be Today Against RCB, Says Mohammad Kaif

Meanwhile, former India cricketer praised the new skipper Faf du Plessis and coach Sanjay Bangar for backing the players. Sehwag pointed out that former skipper Virat Kohli used to drop players which disrupted the balance of the team and also dented the confidence of the player.

"The arrival of Sanjay Bangar as head coach and a new captain has changed RCB's thinking. We have seen how Virat Kohli used to think as he used to drop a player after no performance in 2-3 games. But Bangar and Du Plessis have kept the team almost consistent throughout. Except Patidar for Anuj Rawat, I don't think they made any changes due to poor performance," Virender Sehwag told Cricbuzz.

Sehwag further added that the decision to make Faf du Plessis RCB skipper was a masterstroke by the management. Sehwag added that had an Indian been made the skipper, he would have been under pressure to agree to the advice of Virat Kohli.

“If an Indian player had been captain and if Virat Kohli had given him some advice, he might have had to accept it under pressure. So this is what has changed with du Plessis as captain. Sanjay Bangar has also worked with Kohli and he can have a conversation with him about that although he gives advice, the team wants to do something else.”

RCB will face LSG in the Eliminator on Wednesday for a place in Qualifier 2. The team hasn’t won an IPL trophy yet and fans will be hoping for their title parade.