Paris: Real Madrid won their 14th UEFA Champions League (UCL) title after defeating Liverpool in a tough final at Parc des Princes on Saturday. After the famous victory, Real Madrid’s manager Carlo Ancelotti revealed the secret behind the club’s success in the tournament.Also Read - We Will Come Again...Jurgen Klopp Sets Sights On Redemption After UCL Defeat Against Real Madrid

The Spanish club have won the most UCL titles in the world. Ancelotti believes that it is easier to win with the UEFA Champions League with Real Madrid due to the club’s history and the fact that they have an army of committed fans rooting for them wherever they play. Also Read - UCL Final: Real Madrid Beat Liverpool 1-0 to Clinch 14th UEFA Champions League Title

“It’s easier to win the Champions League with Real Madrid than with any other club because of the club’s history and the fans’ commitment. This European Cup has been the most difficult one. What helped us was the fact that everyone thought we couldn’t win and that made the team show commitment, confidence and fight,” Ancelotti said to Real’s official website. Also Read - Another Game Against A Stronger Team for India...Stimac's Boys Set Sights On Jordan

He added, “We’ve created a good atmosphere. Our individual quality has made the difference. We deserved to win this competition. From the last-16, we’ve had to work hard for it, but we’ve never given up.”

Vinicius Jr’s second-half strike was enough to seal a 1-0 victory for Real Madrid against Liverpool. Keeper Thibaut Courtois emerged as the man of the match for the Spanish giants for his heroics between the sticks. Ancelotti spoke about Real Madrid’s strategy against Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool.

He said, “We managed the game really well. It was important to get behind their defence. The (Real) back-four all played really well because Liverpool couldn’t play balls in behind us. When they pressed less, we managed the game better. Liverpool haven’t lost many games this season. I would focus on the good atmosphere we’ve created. It’s not easy to achieve this kind of spirit because sometimes you get egos or perhaps there are players who get less game time and they complain.”

“I have to say it’s been so easy to coach this team, the calmness in the dressing room in preparing for the game, despite the delays. At that moment, the players were calm and confident. The confidence comes with the history of the club, that’s eight finals won in a row, which isn’t normal because the Champions League is incredibly hard-fought and competitive,” Ancelotti concluded.

(With inputs from IANS)