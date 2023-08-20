Home

Why Rohit Sharma, Rahul Dravid Select Ishan Kishan For The ODI World Cup? Sourav Ganguly Explains

Ishan Kishan has played 17 ODIs, scoring 694 runs at an average of 46.26. He also has double century to his name, along with six half-centuries.

Why Rohit, Dravid Select Kishan For The ODI World Cup? Ganguly Explains

New Delhi: Former India captain Sourav Ganguly opened up on India’s wicketkeeper-batter debate for the upcoming Asia Cup and ODI World Cup. The former BCCI president backed Ishan Kishan as Rishabh Pant is out of action because he is not yet fit to play.

However, BCCI has yet to announce the squad for both tournaments as there are many players who are making a comeback after recovering from injuries.

Indian cricket team to finalise their first-choice wicketkeeper-batter for the mega-events. In his absence, India have a choice to make between Ishan Kishan, Sanju Samson, and KL Rahul, who is currently out injured.

Ganguly picked Ishan Kishan as the wicketkeeper batter because the batter can play fearless cricket.

“It has to be a team of experience and people who don’t have any scars — like Jaiswal, Varma, Ishan Kishan. They can go and play fearless cricket. Rahul (Dravid), Rohit and the selectors have plenty of choices; they just have to identify and pick the best XI,” Ganguly said at an event.

“Pant is the best wicketkeeper in the country, but you can see Ishan Kishan, KL Rahul (depending on his fitness); these two will be right up in Rohit’s and Rahul’s minds. I like Ishan Kishan because he just opens up the game for any team. I am sure Dravid will keep him in his plans,” Ganguly Added.

The Asia Cup will kickstart from August 30, where the opener clash will be played between Nepal and Pakistan at Multan Cricket Stadium in Multan.

Whereas the ODI World Cup will start from October 05 and the first match will be played between defending Champions England and New Zealand at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

