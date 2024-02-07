Home

Why Rohit Sharma-Rahul Dravid Should Look Beyond KS Bharat in Tests vs England

When your batting is letting you down, you have to be exceptional with the gloves to hold onto your spot in the side and Bharat has not ensured that.

Vizag: Since his scores of 17 and six in the second Test at Vizag, there have been speculations that he may be dropped. Despite India’s 106-run win against England, it was not the most convincing wins for the team. And a lot of factors have played a part in that – first, the absence of regular players and then Bharat’s form. So, why should Rohit Sharma and Rahul Dravid look beyond Bharat.

Glovework, Not The Best: When your batting is letting you down, you have to be exceptional with the gloves to hold onto your spot in the side and Bharat has not ensured that. Also, if you are a wicketkeeper, you cannot be in the Indian side, solely based on your wicketkeeping. He missed a crucial stumping in the second Test against England. His non-relaince with the bat should ensure the side looks beyond him.

