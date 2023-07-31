Home

If it is all about experimenting - like coach Rahul Dravid said - India should opt to play without their big stars and see what happens.

Barbados: It was embarrasing to see India lose to West Indies in the second ODI. Before the series started, India were overwhelming favourites and were expected to cleansweep the hosts easily – but that has not happened. Now with the series decider coming up, will India continue to rest premier batters – Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli? The two Indian batters were rested in the second game and we saw what happened, would the management risk it again? If it is all about experimenting – like coach Rahul Dravid said – India should opt to play without their big stars and see what happens.

Why Rohit and Virat should not play the 3rd ODI?

Next-Gen Will Finally be TESTED: If it is all about giving the youngsters an opportunity and grooming them for the future, then why not trust them and back them to win. If Rohit and Kohli return and then India win, it will not help the side gain anythings. It will be a massive test of character for the likes of Shubhman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Sanju Samson, and Suryakymar Yadav. A win will boost their confidence immensly, and it will also give the seniors faith in the abilities of their young teammates.

Looking Beyond The Carribbean: It is time to look beyond West Indies. In the upcoming months, the Indian team would be playing a lot of cricket and hence having a tried and tested bench-strength helps massively. No point getting Rohit and Kohli back for one game, that too against West Indies.

One Game, Just Not Good Enough: If you actually have to test the bench-strength, it cannot happen in one game. And hence, it would be wise if the management backs the same outfit.

Squads:

West Indies Squad: Shai Hope(w/c), Kyle Mayers, Brandon King, Shimron Hetmyer, Alick Athanaze, Rovman Powell, Keacy Carty, Romario Shepherd, Gudakesh Motie, Alzarri Joseph, Oshane Thomas, Jayden Seales, Kevin Sinclair, Dominic Drakes, Yannic Cariah

India Squad: Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Umran Malik, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Siraj, Jaydev Unadkat, Mukesh Kumar, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Ishan Kishan, Ruturaj Gaikwad

