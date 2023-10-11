Home

Why Shardul Thakur Should Edge Ravi Ashwin to IND’s Playing XI vs AFG in ICC CWC 2023 Match in Delhi

Delhi: Today ODI World Cup 2023 game would be special not just because Virat Kohli is coming back home to Delhi, but also could be special for one more player and that is Shardul Thakur. With the pitch likely not to assist spinners, veteran spinner Ravi Ashwin could be benched for the fixture. This is the only change that is expected in India’s playing XI from the Australia game. Thakur knows the conditions in Delhi well and his change of pace could be the order of the day in the small ground. This is one massive reason why we reckon Thakur may get incoporated into the side.

IND Probable XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravichandran Ashwin/Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

AFG Probable XI: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi

