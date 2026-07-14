Why Shubman Gill got retired hurt midway through India’s chase in 1st ODI against England?

Shubman Gill was taken off the field before the end of the 26th over during India's chase of 259 in the 1st ODI against England

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India's captain Shubman Gill receives on-field attention from a member of the support staff during the first ODI match between India and England at Edgbaston Cricket Ground in Birmingham, England, on Tuesday, July 14, 2026. (Photo: IANS)

Indian captain Shubman Gill walked off the field midway through India’s chase of 259 in the 1st of a 3-match ODI series against England at the Edgbaston Stadium. Gill had received some treatment on his right leg from the physio right before the start of the 24th over but he was ultimately taken off before the last delivery of the 26th over.

That’s a concerning thing for the Indian team management who are already under pressure after the T20I series whitewashes against Ireland and England. The Indians first endured a 2-0 loss followed by a 4-0 thumping from the hands of Harry Brook’s side.

Shubman Gill had got off to a cracking start to initiate India’s chase after visitors bowled England out for 258 in 47.5 overs. Gill appeared to be the heartbeat of the chase and his presence at the crease became even more crucial after the departures of two of the most experienced names in the side – Rohit Sharma (11) and Virat Kohli (5) in the powerplay.

The Indian captain needed support from the other end and that arrived in the form of vice-captain Shreyas Iyer. The duo had put together a 90+ partnership with Shubman Gill getting to his 4th half-century of the 2026 calendar year in the 20th over.

Gill and Iyer looked absolutely untouchable together and it started to feel as if they are on their way to leading India to a solid victory but fate had other plans. In the 24th over, the Indian captain was spotted having some discomfort as he started to stretch his right-leg before the physio’s arrival. It initially looked like a cramp that would shrug off itself but the problem was deeper.

Right before the end of the 26th over, Shubman Gill took off his gloves and crouched on the ground while clutching the back of his right leg. Gill walked off the field very slowly and gingerly as he was unable to continue.

His sudden departure broke India’s momentum just as they were taking the game away from England.