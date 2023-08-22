Home

Why Virat Kohli A Major Helping Hand For Rohit Sharma In 2023 ICC World Cup? Eoin Morgan Explains

Virat Kohli, who was a part of the triumphant Indian team during the 2011 World Cup, will be making his fourth appearance in the competition.

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have been the best of friends in Indian cricket for a decade. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: 2019 World Cup-winning England captain Eoin Morgan feels that the presence of Virat Kohli in the dressing room will make a major difference to Rohit Sharma and the Indian team during the upcoming ICC World Cup at home.

The World Cup starts in less than two months’ time with New Zealand taking on England in the tournament opener in Ahmadabad. Morgan, who retired from the game last year, said he has been a big fan of Rohit and the Indian captain commands a lot of respect among the group.

“I have always been a fan of Rohit Sharma the captain and leader. If you see he has the ability to carry his team with him and also has the team to do extremely well in the world cup. Having spoken to a number of players in his team, I know Rohit commands a lot of respect among the group and is a really good leader of men,” Morgan told RevSportz.

“Even when he wasn’t captain I am sure he made a difference in the change room and was a key influence. Much like I think Virat Kohli is now in the change room and that’s another major plus for India going into the world cup. Kohli who played and won the world cup in 2011 on home soil will make a major difference to Rohit in the Indian change room,” added Morgan.

