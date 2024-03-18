Home

Why Virat Kohli Is So Important To Faf Du Plessis? RCB Captain Explains Ahead Of IPL 2024

Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis share a great camaraderie both off and on the field. RCB start their IPL 2024 campaign against CSK on March 22.

Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis have been the pillar of strength for RCB in IPL.

Bengaluru: Virat Kohli’s infectious energy is the secret to his sensational on-field and an equally fulfilling off-field equation that he shares with the Indian cricket’s poster boy, opined Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) captain Faf du Plessis ahead of the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) season. The South African, who took over from Kohli as the RCB captain in 2021, also stated batting with Kohli is an ‘unbelievable experience’. RCB will be facing defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the tournament opener on March 22.

Kohli, who is coming off a break following the birth of his son, Akaay, has arrived in Bengaluru. Although RCB have started their training, but will officially declare it during the RCB Unbox Event, taking pace on Tuesday. “It’s unbelievable batting with him,” Du Plessis told Star Sports.

“He is one of the favourite guys I like to bat with. He brings out so much energy in me, like sometimes, I feel I am fist bumping my glove though his hand because he gets so passionate being out there in the middle,” added the former Protreas skipper.

“It’s really infectious the way he gives that energy,… how this guy is always on and how does he manage it…on the field while catching balls, we both are very competitive and make sure we get those good catches for the team,” the stylish right-hander said.

Kohli might not be the captain anymore, but will always have a say in the leadership group, something which Du Plessis admires. “He is really important to me in terms of field (placements) I think. He leads in so many things as far as a team is concerned but fielding is where he sets the tone and energy on the field,” said the former CSK opener.

Du Plessis also thanked Kohli for the off-field influence that Indian has had on him. The South African also revealed that both of them share a great camaraderie in terms of food habits and fashion. “The way we dress the way we wear style of clothes, we will send each other pictures of outfits. He has been a terrible influence on me when it comes to watches but he got real passion for watches.

“But with this so many things obviously now its family, he got a daughter and I got two daughters, he got a second child now as well,” he concluded.

