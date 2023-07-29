Home

Why Was Pakistan Captain Babar Azam Wearing A Sports Bra?

Babar after he took his shirt off, he was seen wearing a white bra, which sparked a huge meme fest and trolls all over the internet.

Why Was Pakistan Captain Babar Azam Wearing A Sports Bra? (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: Recently Babar Azam grabbed headlines all over social media, while he was giving away his Test jersey to a fan after Pakistan beat Sri Lanka in the 2nd Test to clean sweep the series 2-0.

Babar Azam Gifted his Test Jersey to a Young Fan So Cute🇵🇰💯. #BabarAzam #NoChangeNeededPCB pic.twitter.com/KBMtBAYFcE — Shaharyar Ejaz 🏏 (@SharyOfficial) July 27, 2023

But it’s not a female bra as it seen from the naked eye. It is a special type of sports bra for men, which athletes wear during matches or training drills. So what’s the purpose behind it ?

There is GPS tracker installed inside the bra, which tracks the player performance on the field. It records every possible physical movement of the player and converts it into specific data, which acts as information for the analysts, who in turn gives a detailed assessment of the players to the coaches. The coaches then accordingly work on it.

Pakistan consolidated their top spot in the ongoing World Test Championship standings after beating Sri Lanka by an innings and 222 runs in the second Test.

Spinner Noman Ali starred with the ball to bowl out Sri Lanka for just 188 in the second innings. Noman headlined day four’s action with sizzling innings figures of 7-70 while opener Abdullah Shafique was the star with the bat for making 201 which won him the Player of the Match award.

With the 2-0 series sweep, Pakistan have further consolidated their top spot in the WTC25 standings, earning 24 points from two wins and 100 percent while India, who are now at number two on the list have 16 points (66.67%) following their 1-0 series win over West Indies.

