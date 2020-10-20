World champion PV Sindhu has rejected a report claiming she left the national camp in Hyderabad and flew to London after a family rift saying she arrived in the city with their consent to work on her nutrition and recovery. Also Read - Navratri 2020: Patients Perform 'Garba' With Health Workers at Mumbai's COVID-19 Center | Watch

Sindhu has been staying in London for the past ten days and shared a picture with sports nutritionist Rebecca Randell of the Gatorade Sports Science Institute (GSSI), her training base, on her social media page on Monday.

A report claimed that she left India "due to tensions in her family."

“I came to London a few days back to work on my nutrition and recovery needs with GSSI. In fact I have come here with the consent of my parents and absolutely they (sic) were no family rifts in this regard,” Sindhu wrote on Twitter on Tuesday.

She added “Why will I have problems/issues with my parents who have sacrificed their lives for my sake? Mine is a very close knitted family and they will always support me. I am in touch with my family members everyday.”

The 25-year-old has also threatened with legal action for such ‘false reports’.

The development comes after PTI reported that her father PV Ramana blamed her move as a consequence of training “not happening properly at the camp in Hyderabad”.

Sindhu is gearing up for the Asia leg of the Badminton World Federation’s calendar, scheduled in January next year.

The Badminton World Federation (BWF) moved the World Tour Finals (January 27-31) and the two Asia opens (January 12-17 and January 19-24) to Bangkok.

With Sindhu not getting a direct entry in the rescheduled World Tour Finals as a result of its new rule, Sindhu felt training in London gives her a chance to prepare for next year’s Asia leg.

“Her practice was not happening properly here. After the 2018 Asian Games, Gopi (chief coach Pullela Gopichand) didn’t take interest in her training. He didn’t provide a proper practice partner to train with her,” Ramana told PTI.

“She was not having enough quality practice and was fed up with the treatment,” he added.

Sindhu was part of the national camp for Olympic hopefuls and was training with her Korean coach Park Tae Sang ever since Kim Ji Hyun resigned last year.

Gopichand has refused to respond to Ramana’s remarks.

“I don’t want to respond to what her father has to say, if Sindhu says something, I will respond,” Gopichand said.

Sindhu, on her part, has denied any differences with Gopichand.

“Also I do not have any issues with my coach Mr Gopichand or the training facilities at the academy,” Sindhu wrote.

Ramana said Sindhu had informed both Badminton Association of India (BAI) and Gopichand of her intent to train in London.

“She had sent a letter to BAI last week about her trip, with a copy to Gopi…and since she will be there for at least eight weeks, she will be practicing with England team. So, she requested BAI to put in a word to Badminton England,” Ramana said.

Sindhu skipped the recently-concluded Denmark Open Super 750 tournament and will next be seen in action at the Asian leg of the adjusted BWF World Tour 2020 in January.

With PTI inputs