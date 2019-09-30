Sri Lanka players will saunter into the National Stadium in Karachi for the second one-day international against Pakistan wearing black armbands to mourn the sudden demise of Michael de Zoyza, the former Manager of the national cricket team.

“Sri Lanka Cricket wishes to express our deepest condolences to Mr. Zoyza’s family at this moment of sorrow,” Ashley De Silva, CEO of Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) said in a press release on Monday.

“Michael was a great man with a good character and had a proactive mindset. The cricketing fraternity will immensely miss his presence” he added.

Zoyza also has functioned as an Executive Committee Member of the SLC and has held several other honorary positions in the game’s administration.

Meanwhile, unseasonal rain in Karachi forced the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to reschedule the second ODI for Monday instead of Sunday. The third and final match will also be played at the same venue on Wednesday.

The series opener washout meant it was the first time in Karachi that an ODI has been completely washed out due to rain. The 10-year wait for ODI cricket continues in Karachi, but with weather forecast appearing feasible to play on Monday, chances of a full match are highly possible.

The series attracted plenty of spotlight in its build-up with ten of Sri Lanka’s top players – the likes of Lasith Malinga, Angelo Mathews, Dinesh Chandimal – refusing to travel to Pakistan for the limited-overs series due to security concerns despite the Pakistan government providing the team with high level security normally reserved for heads of state.