Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar has shunned rumours of his possible move back to Barcelona, saying he has set sights on winning the Champions League with Ligue 1 leaders. PSG are leading the Ligue 1 standings with 14 wins and three losses, propelling them to 42 points, seven clear of Marseille but with Neymar having a turbulent time with the club, Real Madrid and former club Barcelona have remained interested in the Brazilian striker.

“Why would you want to leave here?” Neymar told France Football. “I still have two years on my contract, the team is continuing to progress. We have to stay focused on this season to do things well and win as many titles as possible. The goal is to always win the next game. In every game, we have to fight for the club. That’s how I see it.”

Neymar moved to PSG in 2017 in a move worth €222 million, making him the most expensive player ever. Since, he has won two league titles, a Coupe de France, and a Coupe de la Ligue, which included a domestic treble and alongside being voted Ligue 1 Player of the Year, in his debut season. Neymar’s second season with PSG was heavily injury-riddled and marked by controversies.

“Not many people know the real Neymar. My parents and friends only. What people see is something completely different. And in the end, they see very little,” he added.

“The real Neymar is very peaceful, very happy. He is somebody who enjoys being with family and friends. I like to enjoy, to savour all the moments of life with everyone. I never play to be the number one. I just play because I love football. Playing football makes me feel happy. And every time I’m on the pitch, I give 100 per cent.”