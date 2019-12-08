WI-U19 vs EN-U19 Dream11 Tips and Predictions

Here is today’s Dream11pick for WI-U19 vs EN-U19

My Dream11 Team

Leonardo Jullien, Ben Charlesworth, Tom Clark (VICE CAPTAIN), Jack Haynes, Kevlon Anderson, Kasey Aldridge, Lewis Goldsworthy, Matthew Forde, Blake Cullen, Jayden Seales, Ashmead Nedd (CAPTAIN)

The match starts at 6:30 PM IST

WI-U19 vs EN-U19 Predicted 11

England Under-19s: Ben Charlesworth, Tom Clark, Jordan Cox (WK), Jack Haynes, Lewis Goldsworthy, George Hill, Dan Mousley, George Balderson (C), Kasey Aldridge, Blake Cullen, Hamidullah Qadri

West Indies Under-19s: Kimani Melius (C), Mbeki Joseph, Leonardo Julian (WK), Antonio Morris, Kevlon Anderson, Matthew Patrick, Nyeem Young, Joshua James, Matthew Forde, Jayden Seales, Ashmead Nedd

SQUADS:

England Under-19s: Ben Charlesworth, Tom Clark, Jordan Cox (WK), Jack Haynes, Lewis Goldsworthy, George Hill, Dan Mousley, George Balderson (C), Kasey Aldridge, Blake Cullen, Hamidullah Qadri, Scott Currie, Harry Duke, George Hill, Luke Hollman, Sam Young, Joe Evison

West Indies Under-19s: Kimani Melius (C), Mbeki Joseph, Leonardo Julian (WK), Antonio Morris, Kevlon Anderson, Matthew Patrick, Nyeem Young, Joshua James, Matthew Forde, Jayden Seales, Ashmead Nedd, Kirk McKenzie, Ramon Simmonds, Avinash Mahabirsingh, Daniel Beckford

