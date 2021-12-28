WI-U19 vs SA-U19 Dream11 Team Prediction West Indies U19 vs South Africa U19 ODI

West Indies U19vs South Africa U19 Dream11 Team Prediction West Indies U19 vs South Africa U19 ODI- Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's WI-U19 vs SA-U19 at Arnos Vale Ground: In the 2nd Youth ODI of West Indies U19 vs South Africa U19 ODI tournament on Tuesday, South Africa will take on West Indies at the Arnos Vale Ground, Kingston. The West Indies U19 vs South Africa U19 ODI WI-U19 vs SA-U19 match will start at 7 PM IST – December 28. In a low-scoring encounter, hosts West Indies U19 didn't manage to chase 146 runs and lost the match by 18 runs. The bowlers did their best, but lack of application from the batters cost the match for them. South Africa U19, on the other hand, are proud of their performances as they sealed the 1st Youth ODI by 18 runs. They were excellent in the field and didn't allow the runs to flow easily.

TOSS: The West Indies U19 vs South Africa U19 ODI toss between West Indies U19 and South Africa U19 will take place at 6:30 PM IST – December 28.

Time: 7 PM IST.

Venue: Arnos Vale Ground.

Live Streaming: Unfortunately, the match between West Indies U19 vs South Africa U19 will not be telecasted on any channel or streaming platform in India.

WI-U19 vs SA-U19 My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Rivaldo Clarke

Batsmen – Giovonte Depeiza, Ackeem Auguste, Jade Smith, Ethan Cunningham

All-rounders – Dewald Brevis (C), Jaden Carmichael (VC), Andile Simelane

Bowlers – Anderson Mahase, Onaje Amory, Liam Alder

WI-U19 vs SA-U19 Probable Playing XIs

West Indies U19: Shaqkere Parris, Matthew Nandu, Teddy Bishop, Ackeem Auguste (Captain), Rivaldo Clarke (wk), Giovonte Depeiza, Anderson Mahase, Jaden Carmichael, Mckenny Clarke, Johann Layne, Onaje Amory.

South Africa U19: Jade Smith, Ethan Cunningham, Valentine Kitime, Dewald Brevis, George van Heerden (Captain), Michael Copeland, Kaden Solomons (wk), Andile Simelane, Matthew Boast, Liam Alder, Kwena Maphaka.

