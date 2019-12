WI-U19 vs EN-U19 Dream11 Tips and Predictions

Here is today’s Dream11pick for WI-U19 vs SL-U19

WI-U19 vs SL-U19 My Dream11 Team

Nyeem Young (captain), Navod Paranavithana (vice-captain), Leonardo Julian, Kamil Mishara, Nipun Dananjaya, Kimani Melius, Ravindu Rasantha, Matthew Forde, Matthew Patrick, Naveen Fernando, Ashmead Nedd

The match starts at 6:30 PM IST

WI-U19 vs SL-U19 SQUADS

Sri Lanka Under19: Nipun Dananjaya (captain), Ravindu Rasantha, Ahan Wickramasinghe, Kamil Mishar (wk), Naveen Fernando, Kavindu Nadeeshan, Navod Paranavithana, Sudeera Thilakaratne, Sonal Dinusha, Chamindu Wijesinghe, Chamindu Kushan, Amshi de Silva, Yasiru Rodrigo, Lakshan Gamage, Ashen Daniel

West Indies Under19: Kimani Melius (captain), Mbeki Joseph, Leonardo Julian (wk), Antonio Morris, Kevlon Anderson, Matthew Patrick, Nyeem Young, Joshua James, Matthew Forde, Jayden Seales, Ashmead Nedd, Kirk McKenzie, Ramon Simmonds, Avinash Mahabirsingh, Daniel Beckford

