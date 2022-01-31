WI U-19 vs ZIM U-19 Dream11 Team Prediction

WI U-19 vs ZIM U-19 ICC U-19 World Cup: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Tips, Probable XIs For Today's West Indies vs Zimbabwe at Diego Martin Sporting Complex, Trinidad 6:30 PM IST January 31 Monday

TOSS: The U-19 World Cup toss between West Indies vs Zimbabwe will take place at 6:00 PM IST.

Time: 6:30 PM IST

Venue: Diego Martin Sporting Complex, Trinidad

WI U-19 vs ZIM U-19 My Dream11 Team

Rivaldo Clarke, David Bennett (VC), Matthew Welch, Emannuel Bawa, Kevin Wickham, Matthew Nandu, Brian Bennett, Connor Mitchell, Shiva Sankar (C), McKenny Clarke, Alex Falao

WI-U19 vs ZIM-U19 Probable Playing XIs

West Indies Under 19: Shaqkere Parris, Matthew Nandu©, Teddy Bishop, Kevin Wickham, Jordan Johnson, Rivaldo Clarke(wk), Anderson Mahase, McKenny Clarke, Nathan Edward, Shiva Sankar, Isai Thorne

Zimbabwe Under 19: Matthew Welch, Emmanuel Bawa©, Steven Saul, Brian Bennet, David Bennet, Connor Mitchell, Rogan Wolhuter(wk), Matthew Schonken, Tendekai Mataranyika, Alex Falao, Mgcini Dube

