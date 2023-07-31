Home

WI v IND: Virat Kohli To Be Available For Third ODI Amidst Speculation About His Absence

In India’s ongoing ODI series against the West Indies, talismanic batter Virat Kohli has played a minimal role. In the first ODI which India won by five wickets; he didn’t bat despite being in the playing eleven.

Tarouba, July 31: In India’s ongoing ODI series against the West Indies, talismanic batter Virat Kohli has played a minimal role. In the first ODI which India won by five wickets; he didn’t bat despite being in the playing eleven.

In the second match at Kensington Oval, which India lost by six wickets, Kohli was rested along with regular skipper Rohit Sharma, as the visitors sought to experiment with their batting order and present chances to middle-order aspirants like Sanju Samson and Suryakumar Yadav in the run-up to the Men’s ODI World Cup, which they failed to make full use of.

On Monday, social media was abuzz with speculation over Kohli’s availability for the ODI series decider to be held at the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba on Tuesday when he wasn’t spotted in a video of the travelling team contingent to Trinidad. Social media was buzzing all through the day with claims that Kohli will not only miss the third ODI but also that he will return home before the end of the ODI series.

But a source with the team has confirmed to IANS that Kohli will be available for the third ODI, with the game also acting as the series decider. It remains to be seen if Kohli and Rohit will play in the third ODI, especially with the series on the line for India.

Ahead of the start of the ODI leg of the tour in Bridgetown, Barbados, Kohli was seen having conversations with newly appointed chief selector Ajit Agarkar. India have not lost an ODI series to West Indies since 2006.

Tuesday’s match will also be the first time the Brian Lara Stadium will be hosting a men’s ODI game after having hosted a men’s T20I game between these two teams last year.

