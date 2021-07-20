New Delhi: Australia’s wicket-keeper batsman Alex Carey will lead the team in the first ODI against West Indies as full-time skipper Aaron Finch has been ruled out with an injury. Carey will take on the captaincy baton in the absence of vice-captain Pat Cummins. The wicket-keeper batsman will become the 26th Australian skipper in the 50-overs version.Also Read - Australia Sweat Over Aaron Finch's Fitness Before ODI Series Against WI

Meanwhile, Australia had lost the five-match T20I series by 4-1 against the hosts and they will aim to turn the tables in the upcoming ODI series. All three matches will be played at Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados. Also Read - Highlights West Indies vs Australia As It Happened, 5th T20I Match: Lewis' Blitz Powers Hosts to a 16-Run Win

Carey, who has impressed with his glovework and also batting skills, feels it will be an absolute honour to lead Australia in the upcoming series. Also Read - WI vs AUS Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips West Indies vs Australia 5th T20I: Captain, Vice-captain- West Indies vs Australia, Playing 11s For Today's T20I at Daren Sammy Stadium, St Lucia 5 AM IST July 17 Saturday

A big congrats to Alex Carey who will become the 26th man to captain Australia in ODI cricket tomorrow! Aaron Finch has been ruled out of the #WIvAUS series opener with a knee injury. pic.twitter.com/7q2AVGeazk — Cricket Australia (@CricketAus) July 19, 2021

“To captain, Australia is one of the greatest privileges in sport and honour I am extremely thankful to receive. Finchy is our captain and we will welcome him back with open arms when he is fully fit, so for now I hope I can fill the role to his extremely high standards.”

Australia’s head coach Justin Langer showed confidence that Carey will do a fine job as a leader in his maiden captaincy assignment.

“The injury to Finchy gives Alex an opportunity for his first experience as a captain. I have no doubt he will do a fantastic job with the support of the other senior players,” Australia head coach Justin Langer stated.

The first ODI between Australia and West Indies will be played at Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados.