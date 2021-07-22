WI vs AUS Dream11 Prediction West Indies vs Australia 2nd ODI

West Indies vs Australia Dream11 Team Prediction West Indies vs Australia ODI – Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs, Dream11 Guru Tips, Probable XIs For Today's WI vs AUS at Kensington Oval, Barbados: After a commanding performance in the T20I series, West Indies found it tough to get going in the ODIs as Australia came up with a clinical performance to win the 1st ODI by 133 runs . The second ODI between West Indies and Australia will be played on July 23, Friday – 12 AM IST. West Indies Pacer Mitchell Starc was the star of the show with a fifer, stand-in captain Alex Carey also came up with a valuable fifty. Australia will eye a series win with the likes of Mitchell Marsh and Josh Hazlewood in good form. On the other hand, West Indies couldn't muster a fight with the bat, Kieron Pollard and co. impressed in patches. They will bank on spinner Hayden Walsh, who has tormented the Aussies in the last few matches, to come up with the goods as they seek a series-leveling win. Here is the West Indies vs Australia ODI Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and WI vs AUS Dream11 Team Prediction, WI vs AUS Fantasy Cricket Prediction 2nd ODI, Probable Playing 11s West Indies vs Australia ODI, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – West Indies vs Australia, Fantasy Playing Tips – West Indies vs Australia ODI.

TOSS: The 2nd ODI match toss between West Indies vs Australia will take place at 11:30 PM (IST) – July 23, Friday in India.

Time: 12 AM IST.

Venue: Kensington Oval, Barbados.

WI vs AUS My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Alex Carey

Batsmen – Evin Lewis, Josh Philippe, Kieron Pollard (VC)

All-rounders – Mitchell Marsh (C), Jason Holder

Bowlers – Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Hayden Walsh

WI vs AUS Playing XIs

West Indies: Evin Lewis, Shimron Hetmyer, Darren Bravo, Jason Mohammed, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Kieron Pollard (C), Jason Holder, Alzarri Joseph, Akeal Hosein, Hayden Walsh Jr, Sheldon Cottrell.

Australia: Josh Phillipe, Ben McDermott, Mitchell Marsh, Moises Henriques, Alex Carey (C/wk), Ashton Turner, Matthew Wade, Mitchell Starc, Wes Agar, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.

WI vs AUS SQUADS

West Indies: Evin Lewis, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Mohammed, Darren Bravo, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Kieron Pollard (C), Jason Holder, Alzarri Joseph, Hayden Walsh, Akeal Hosein, Sheldon Cottrell, Fabian Allen, Shai Hope, Anderson Phillip, Roston Chase, Romario Shepherd.

Australia: Matthew Wade (wk), Aaron Finch (C), Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carey, Moises Henriques, Ashton Turner, Daniel Christian, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Riley Meredith, Jason Behrendorff, Josh Hazlewood, Ashton Agar, Ben McDermott, Andrew Tye, Mitchell Swepson, Wes Agar, Josh Philippe.

