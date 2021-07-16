WI vs AUS Dream11 Prediction West Indies vs Australia 5th T20I

West Indies vs Australia Dream11 Team Prediction West Indies vs Australia T20I – Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs, Dream11 Guru Tips, Probable XIs For Today’s WI vs AUS at Daren Sammy Stadium, St Lucia: After avoiding a potential series whitewash by winning the 4th T20I, Australia will look to finish the T20I series against West Indies on a high. The fifth and final T20I between West Indies and Australia will be played on July 17, Saturday – 5 AM IST. West Indies had almost pulled off a victory in the 4th T20I, but a dramatic final over changed the course of the game in favour of the visitors. West Indies have already won the five-match series 3-1 and will be keen to make it 4-1 by winning the final T20I. Australia, on the other hand, avoided a potential whitewash. With only 11 runs to defend in the final over, Mitchell Starc bowled well and brought the first victory for Australia in this series. Here is the West Indies vs Australia T20I Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and WI vs AUS Dream11 Team Prediction, WI vs AUS Fantasy Cricket Prediction 5th T20I, Probable Playing 11s West Indies vs Australia T20I, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – West Indies vs Australia, Fantasy Playing Tips – West Indies vs Australia T20I.Also Read - ENG vs PAK Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips England vs Pakistan 1st T20I: Captain, Vice-captain- England vs Pakistan, Playing 11s For Today's T20I at Trent Bridge, Nottingham 11 PM IST July 16 Friday

TOSS: The 5th T20I match toss between West Indies vs Australia will take place at 4:30 AM (IST) – July 17, Saturday in India. Also Read - GLO vs SUR Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips English T20 Blast: Captain, Vice-captain- Gloucestershire vs Surrey, Playing 11s, Team News of Today's South Group Match From College Ground at 7PM IST IST July 16 Friday

Time: 5 AM IST. Also Read - IRE vs SA Dream11 Team Prediction Ireland vs South Africa 3rd ODI: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Tips Ireland vs South Africa, Playing 11s For Today's ODI at The Village 3:15 PM IST July 16 Friday

Venue: Daren Sammy Stadium, St Lucia.

WI vs AUS My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Matthew Wade

Batsmen – Moises Henriques, Lendl Simmons, Aaron Finch, Evin Lewis

All-rounders – Mitchell Marsh (C), Andre Russell, Fabian Allen

Bowlers – Mitchell Starc (VC), Riley Meredith, Hayden Walsh

WI vs AUS Playing XIs

West Indies: Evin Lewis, Lendl Simmons, Chris Gayle, Andre Fletcher, Nicholas Pooran (C/wk), Andre Russell, Fabian Allen, Akeal Hosein, Hayden Walsh, Sheldon Cottrell, Oshane Thomas.

Australia: Aaron Finch (C), Matthew Wade (wk), Mitchell Marsh, Moises Henriques, Alex Carey, Ashton Turner, Dan Christian, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Riley Meredith, Jason Behrendorff.

WI vs AUS SQUADS

West Indies: Lendl Simmons, Evin Lewis, Chris Gayle, Andre Fletcher, Nicholas Pooran (wk/C), Andre Russell, Fabian Allen, Hayden Walsh, Akeal Hosein, Sheldon Cottrell, Oshane Thomas, Dwayne Bravo, Kevin Sinclair, Kieron Pollard.

Australia: Matthew Wade (wk), Aaron Finch (C), Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carey, Moises Henriques, Ashton Turner, Daniel Christian, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Riley Meredith, Jason Behrendorff, Josh Hazlewood, Ashton Agar, Ben McDermott, Andrew Tye, Mitchell Swepson, Wes Agar, Josh Philippe.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ WI Dream11 Team/ AUS Dream11 Team/ West Indies Dream11 Team Prediction/ Australia Dream11 Team Prediction/ Dream11 Guru Tips West Indies vs Australia T20I/ Fantasy Cricket Tips and more.