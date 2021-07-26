WI vs AUS Dream11 Tips And Prediction 3rd ODI

West Indies vs Australia Dream11 Team Prediction 3rd ODI – Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable XIs, Dream11 Guru Tips For Today's WI vs AUS at Lord's, London. The excitement of ODI cricket continues as 3rd ODI between Australia and West Indies are all set to get underway on Tuesday. The 3rd ODI match between WI vs AUS will begin at 12.00 AM IST on July 27, Tuesday. The series is currently levelled at 1-1 with West Indies winning the second match. The final of the series is going to be a thrilling contest with both teams aiming to clinch the series. Here is the Dream11 Prediction for 3rd ODI – WI vs AUS Dream11 Team Prediction, West Indies vs Australia Dream11 Tips, WI vs AUS Probable Playing XIs, WI vs AUS Dream11 Fantasy Tips, Fantasy Prediction – 3rd ODI.

TOSS: The 3rd ODI toss between West Indies vs Australia will take place at 11:30 PM IST, July 27, Tuesday

Time: 12:00 AM IST

Venue: Kensington Oval, Barbados

WI vs AUS Dream11 Team

WicketKeeper – Alex Carey, Shai Hope

Batsmen – Kieron Pollard, Evin Lewis (VC), Josh Philippe

All-rounders – Mitchell Marsh (C), Jason Holder

Bowlers – Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc, Alzarri Joseph, Hayden Walsh

WI vs AUS Probable Playing XIs

West Indies: Evin Lewis, Darren Bravo, Shai Hope(wk), Jason Mohammed, Nicholas Pooran, Kieron Pollard©, Jason Holder, Hayden Walsh, Sheldon Cottrell, Alzarri Joseph, Akeal Hosein

Australia: Ben McDermott, Josh Philippe, Mitchell Marsh, Moises Henriques, Alex Carey©(wk), Ashton Turner, Matthew Wade, Mitchell Starc, Riley Meredith, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

WI vs AUS SQUADS

West Indies: Evin Lewis, Darren Bravo, Shai Hope(wk), Jason Mohammed, Nicholas Pooran, Kieron Pollard©, Jason Holder, Hayden Walsh, Sheldon Cottrell, Alzarri Joseph, Akeal Hosein, Shimron Hetmyer, Finn Allen, Anderson Philip

Australia: Ben McDermott, Josh Philippe, Mitchell Marsh, Moises Henriques, Alex Carey©(wk), Ashton Turner, Matthew Wade, Mitchell Starc, Riley Meredith, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Andrew Tye, Daniel Christian, Ashton Agar

