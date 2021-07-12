WI vs AUS Dream11 Tips And Prediction 3rd T20I

West Indies vs Australia Dream11 Team Prediction 3rd T20I – Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable XIs, Dream11 Guru Tips For Today's WI vs AUS at Darren Sammy National Cricket Stadium. The excitement of T20I cricket resumes as 3rd T20I between Australia vs West Indies is all set to get underway on Tuesday. The 3rd T20I match between WI vs AUS will begin at 05.00 AM IST on July 13, Tuesday. After winning the first two T20I the Windies team will look to seal the series on Tuesday in the third match at Darren Sammy National Cricket Stadium. Australia, who are without most of their senior players on this tour, have missed their presence so far in the tournament. Here is the Dream11 Prediction for 3rd T20I – WI vs AUS Dream11 Team Prediction, West Indies vs Australia Dream11 Tips, WI vs AUS Probable Playing XIs, WI vs AUS Dream11 Fantasy Tips, Fantasy Prediction – 3rd T20I.

TOSS: The 3rd T20I toss between West Indies vs Australia will take place at 04:30 AM IST on July 13, Tuesday.

Time: 05:00 AM IST

Venue: Darren Sammy National Cricket Stadium

My Dream11 Team

Keeper – Matthew Wade, Nicholas Pooran

Batsmen – Aaron Finch, Shimron Hetmyer, Chris Gayle

All-rounders – Dwayne Bravo, Mitchell Marsh (C), Andre Russell (VC)

Bowlers – Mitchell Starc, Sheldon Cottrell, Hayden Walsh

West Indies vs Australia Predicted Playing XIs

West Indies: Lendl Simmons, Andre Fletcher, Chris Gayle, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran (C)(wk), Dwayne Bravo, Andre Russell, Fabian Allen, Hayden Walsh, Sheldon Cottrell, Fidel Edwards

Australia: Matthew Wade(wk), Aaron Finch (C), Mitchell Marsh, Josh Philippe, Moises Henriques, Ben McDermott, Dan Christian, Ashton Agar, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

West Indies vs Australia Squads

West Indies: Lendl Simmons, Andre Fletcher, Chris Gayle, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran (C) (wk), Dwayne Bravo, Andre Russell, Fabian Allen, Hayden Walsh, Sheldon Cottrell, Fidel Edwards, Evin Lewis, Obed McCoy, Jason Holder

Australia: Matthew Wade(wk), Aaron Finch (C), Mitchell Marsh, Josh Philippe, Moises Henriques, Ben McDermott, Dan Christian, Ashton Agar, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Andrew Tye, Ashton Turner, Alex Carey

