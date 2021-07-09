WI vs AUS Dream11 Team Prediction

WI vs AUS Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, 1st T20I: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable Playing XIs, Team News For West Indies vs Australia, 5:00 AM IST, July 10.

West Indies is always regarded as one of the dangerous T20 teams but they recently lost the series against South Africa by 3-2 in their home conditions. The Kieron Pollard-led team will now take on Australia in another five-match series and they will look to come up with a collective effort. Both the teams will look to prepare well for the T20 World Cup, which will take place in the UAE from October 17.

West Indies vs Australia Dream11 Team Prediction, West Indies vs Australia 1st T20I

TOSS: The West Indies vs Australia 1st T20I toss will take place at 4:30 AM IST – July 10.

Time: 5:00 AM IST.

Venue: Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, St. Lucia.

WI vs AUS My Dream11 Team

Nicholas Pooran, Aaron Finch, Lendl Simmons, Shimron Hetmyer, Andre Russell, Daniel Christian, Mitchell Marsh, Adam Zampa, Dwayne Bravo, Mitchell Starc and Obed McCoy

Captain: Andre Russell. Vice-captain: Aaron Finch

WI vs AUS Predicted XI

West Indies Lendl Simmons, Evin Lewis, Chris Gayle, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Kieron Pollard (c), Andre Russell, Dwayne Bravo, Fabian Allen, Obed McCoy and Fidel Edwards.

Australia Aaron Finch (c), Matt Wade, Ben McDermott/Josh Philippe, Moises Henriques, Mitchell Marsh, Daniel Christian, Ashton Agar, Mitchell Starc, Andrew Tye, Adam Zampa and Josh Hazlewood/Riley Meredith

WI vs AUS Squads

West Indies Kieron Pollard (c), Chris Gayle, Shimron Hetmyer, Evin Lewis, Lendl Simmons, Fabian Allen, Dwayne Bravo, Jason Holder, Andre Russell, Nicholas Pooran, Andre Fletcher, Sheldon Cottrell, Fidel Edwards, Akeal Hosein, Obed McCoy, Kevin Sinclair, Oshane Thomas and Hayden Walsh.

Australia Aaron Finch (c), Moises Henriques, Mitchell Marsh, Ashton Turner, Ashton Agar, Daniel Christian, Alex Carey, Ben McDermott, Josh Philippe, Matt Wade, Wes Agar, Jason Behrendorff, Mitchell Starc, Riley Meredith, Josh Hazlewood, Andrew Tye, Mitch Swepson and Adam Zampa.

