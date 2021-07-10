WI vs AUS Dream11 Team Prediction

WI vs AUS Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, 2nd T20I: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable Playing XIs, Team News For West Indies vs Australia, 5:00 AM IST, July 11.

West Indies got off to a great start as they beat Australia by 18 runs in the first T20I to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. Andre Russell scored a blistering half-century in the opening match as the hosts were able to post 145 runs in their 20 overs. However, Mitchell Marsh's half-century went in vain as the visitors were bundled out for 127 runs and could not get going in their batting innings. The Windies will look to continue the winning impetus whereas Aaron Finch-led team will aim to make a solid comeback.

West Indies vs Australia Dream11 Team Prediction, West Indies vs Australia 2nd T20I

TOSS: The West Indies vs Australia 2nd T20I toss will take place at 4:30 AM IST – July 11.

Time: 5:00 AM IST.

Venue: Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, St. Lucia.

WI vs AUS My Dream11 Team

Nicholas Pooran, Aaron Finch, Evin Lewis, Shimron Hetmyer, Andre Russell, Kieron Pollard, Mitchell Marsh, Adam Zampa, Dwayne Bravo, Mitchell Starc and Obed McCoy

Captain: Andre Russell. Vice-captain: Kieron Pollard

WI vs AUS Predicted XI

West Indies Lendl Simmons, Evin Lewis, Chris Gayle, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Kieron Pollard (c), Andre Russell, Dwayne Bravo, Fabian Allen, Obed McCoy and Fidel Edwards.

Australia Aaron Finch (c), Matt Wade, Ben McDermott/Josh Philippe, Moises Henriques, Mitchell Marsh, Daniel Christian, Ashton Agar, Mitchell Starc, Andrew Tye, Adam Zampa and Josh Hazlewood/Riley Meredith

WI vs AUS Squads

West Indies Kieron Pollard (c), Chris Gayle, Shimron Hetmyer, Evin Lewis, Lendl Simmons, Fabian Allen, Dwayne Bravo, Jason Holder, Andre Russell, Nicholas Pooran, Andre Fletcher, Sheldon Cottrell, Fidel Edwards, Akeal Hosein, Obed McCoy, Kevin Sinclair, Oshane Thomas and Hayden Walsh.

Australia Aaron Finch (c), Moises Henriques, Mitchell Marsh, Ashton Turner, Ashton Agar, Daniel Christian, Alex Carey, Ben McDermott, Josh Philippe, Matt Wade, Wes Agar, Jason Behrendorff, Mitchell Starc, Riley Meredith, Josh Hazlewood, Andrew Tye, Mitch Swepson and Adam Zampa.

