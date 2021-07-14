WI vs AUS Dream11 Team Prediction

New Delhi: WI vs AUS Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, 4th T20I: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable Playing XIs For West Indies vs Australia, 5:00 AM IST, 15 July Thursday.

West Indies has already taken an unassailable lead of 3-0 in the five-match series against Australia as they have outplayed the visitors in all three departments of the game. Australia’s batting has let the team down and they will want to pull up their socks in the last two T20Is. WI won the previous match convincingly by six wickets as Chris Gayle roared back into form with a fine knock of 67 runs from 38 balls and also scaled the mountain of 14000 T20 runs in his favorite format. Also Read - WI-W-A vs PAK-W-A Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, 2nd ODD Match: Captain, Vice-Captain For West Indies Women-A vs Pakistan Women-A, 7:00 PM IST, 13 July

West Indies vs Australia Dream11 Team Prediction, West Indies vs Australia 4th T20I – Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of WI vs AUS, West Indies vs Australia 4th T20I, Australia Dream11 Team Player List, West Indies Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Tips West Indies vs Australia, Online Cricket Tips WI vs AUS, West Indies vs Australia 4th T20I, Fantasy Playing Tips – West Indies vs Australia 4th T20I.

TOSS: The West Indies vs Australia 4th T20I toss will take place at 4:30 AM IST – July 15.

Time: 5:00 AM IST.

Venue: Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, St. Lucia.

WI vs AUS My Dream11 Team

Nicholas Pooran, Aaron Finch, Evin Lewis, Shimron Hetmyer, Andre Russell, Chris Gayle, Mitchell Marsh, Adam Zampa, Dwayne Bravo, Mitchell Starc and Obed McCoy

Captain: Chris Gayle. Vice-captain: Aaron Finch

WI vs AUS Predicted XI

West Indies Lendl Simmons, Evin Lewis, Chris Gayle, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Kieron Pollard (c), Andre Russell, Dwayne Bravo, Fabian Allen, Obed McCoy and Fidel Edwards.

Australia Aaron Finch (c), Matt Wade, Ben McDermott/Josh Philippe, Moises Henriques, Mitchell Marsh, Daniel Christian, Ashton Agar, Mitchell Starc, Andrew Tye, Adam Zampa and Josh Hazlewood/Riley Meredith

WI vs AUS Squads

West Indies Kieron Pollard (c), Chris Gayle, Shimron Hetmyer, Evin Lewis, Lendl Simmons, Fabian Allen, Dwayne Bravo, Jason Holder, Andre Russell, Nicholas Pooran, Andre Fletcher, Sheldon Cottrell, Fidel Edwards, Akeal Hosein, Obed McCoy, Kevin Sinclair, Oshane Thomas and Hayden Walsh.

Australia Aaron Finch (c), Moises Henriques, Mitchell Marsh, Ashton Turner, Ashton Agar, Daniel Christian, Alex Carey, Ben McDermott, Josh Philippe, Matt Wade, Wes Agar, Jason Behrendorff, Mitchell Starc, Riley Meredith, Josh Hazlewood, Andrew Tye, Mitch Swepson and Adam Zampa.

