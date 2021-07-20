WI vs AUS Dream11 Team Prediction

New Delhi: WI vs AUS Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips West Indies vs Australia 1st ODI: Captain, Vice-captain, Playing 11s For Today’s ODI at Kensington Oval, Barbados, 12 AM IST, July 21, Wednesday.

West Indies and Australia will face off each other in the first ODI at Kensington Oval, Bridgetown on Wednesday. The hosts had thrashed the visitors by 4-1 in the T20I series and they will look to continue their domination. On the other hand, Australia will look to bounce back in the ODI series after they were completely outplayed in the T20I series. Alex Carey will lead Australia in the ODI series as full-time skipper Aaron Finch has been ruled out due to a knee injury. Carey will become the 26th Australian skipper in the ODI format.

Here is the West Indies vs Australia ODI Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and WI vs AUS Dream11 Team Prediction, WI vs AUS Fantasy Cricket Prediction 1st ODI, Probable Playing 11s West Indies vs Australia 1st ODI, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – West Indies vs Australia, Fantasy Playing Tips – West Indies vs Australia 1st ODI.

TOSS: The 1st ODI match toss between West Indies vs Australia will take place at 11:30 PM (IST) – July 20, Tuesday in India.

Time: 12 AM IST, July 21.

Venue: Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados.

WI vs AUS My Dream11 Team

Keeper – Alex Carey, Shai Hope

Batsmen – Moises Henriques, Darren Bravo, Kieron Pollard (Captain), Evin Lewis

All-rounders – Mitchell Marsh, Jason Holder

Bowlers – Adam Zampa (Vice-captain), Sheldon Cottrell, Riley Meredith

WI vs AUS Playing XIs

West Indies: Shai Hope, Nicholas Pooran, Evin Lewis, Darren Bravo, Kieron Pollard, Jason Holder, Roston Chase, Fabian Allen, Sheldon Cottrell, Alzarri Joseph, Romario Shepherd

Australia: Moises Henriques, Alex Carey, Matthew Wade, Ashton Turner, Daniel Christian, Riley Meredith, Mitchell Marsh, Ashton Agar, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc

WI vs AUS SQUADS

Australia Squad: Josh Philippe, Matthew Wade, Moises Henriques, Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carey(w/c), Ashton Turner, Daniel Christian, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Jason Behrendorff, Ashton Agar, Adam Zampa, Ben McDermott, Andrew Tye, Mitchell Swepson, Wes Agar, Riley Meredith

West Indies Squad: Evin Lewis, Shai Hope(w), Jason Mohammed, Darren Bravo, Nicholas Pooran, Kieron Pollard(c), Jason Holder, Fabian Allen, Akeal Hosein, Sheldon Cottrell, Alzarri Joseph, Anderson Phillip, Roston Chase, Romario Shepherd, Shimron Hetmyer

