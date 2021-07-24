West Indies vs Australia LIVE SCORE, 2nd ODI LATEST UPDATES

Barbados: West Indies and Australia were slated to take on each other in the 2nd ODI at Kensington Oval at Barbados on 22nd July but the match was rescheduled for 25th July after the Covid-19 positive case. West Indies had dominated the T20I series as they had thrashed Australia by 4-1 in the five-match series. However, the Australian team bounced back in style in the first ODI as they won by 133 runs (DLS method). Thus, West Indies will aim to make a comeback whereas Australia will look to clinch the ODI series after going down in the T20I series.

Meanwhile, Alex Carey played a captain's knock as he scored 67 runs to help his team post 252 runs in the first match. On the other hand, West Indies were skittled out for a paltry score of 123 runs as Mitchell Starc scalped a five-wicket haul. The Windies captain Kieron Pollard scored a fifty but none of the other hosts' batsmen were able to get going. Australia will aim to continue the good show whereas Windies will look to stay alive in the series.