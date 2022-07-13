WI vs BAN 2nd ODI Live Streaming

West Indies and Bangladesh played one match against each other in this three-match ODI series so far where Bangladesh won that game and is currently leading the series by 1-0. In the first ODI match, Bangladesh beat West Indies by 6 wickets. In that game, Bangladesh won the toss and decided to field first. Coming to bat, West Indies managed to put 149 runs on the board, and Shamarh Brooks smashed 33 runs for the team. Shoriful Islam picked up 4 wickets for Bangladesh. Coming to chase, Bangladesh successfully chased down the target in the 32nd over itself, Najmul Hossain Shanto and Mahmudullah smacked 37 runs and 41 runs for them to guide the team to an easy victory. The hosts will be looking to make a comeback in the second game and level the series.

Here are the details of when and where to watch WI vs BAN 2nd ODI in India

Where will the WI vs BAN 2nd ODI take place ?

West Indies vs Bangladesh 2nd ODI match will take place at Providence Stadium, Guyana. Also Read - WI vs BAN: West Indies Bowlers on Top Against Bangladesh in Opening Test

Where can you watch WI vs BAN 2nd ODI Online in India?

West Indies vs Bangladesh 2nd ODI can be streamed online on the FanCode app.

Where can you watch WI vs BAN 2nd ODI on TV in India?

West Indies vs Bangladesh 2nd ODI will be not be telecasted live on TV.

When will WI vs BAN 2nd ODI Start in India?

The West Indies vs Bangladesh 2nd ODI will start at 7:00 PM IST.