WI vs BAN Dream11 Tips And Prediction West Indies vs Bangladesh 2nd ODI

West Indies vs Bangladesh Dream11 Team Prediction West Indies vs Bangladesh 2nd ODI – Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs, Dream11 Guru Tips, Probable XIs For Today's WI vs BAN at Providence Stadium. After a thrilling first game, West Indies are set to host Bangladesh for the second ODI at the Providence Stadium in Guyana. West Indies won the Test and T20I series with sheer ease but faced a major setback in the first ODI match as Bangladesh clinched a victory to go one up in the series. The upcoming contest will be an important one for the visitors as they look to compensate for their recent losses. Here is the West Indies vs Bangladesh Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and WI vs BAN Dream11 Team Prediction, WI vs BAN Fantasy Cricket Prediction Test game, WI vs BAN Probable XIs West Indies vs Bangladesh ODI, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Bangladesh vs West Indies, Fantasy Playing Tips – West Indies vs Bangladesh ODI.

TOSS: The 2nd ODI match toss between West Indies vs Bangladesh will take place at 6:30 PM (IST) – July 13 Wednesday.

Time: 7:00 PM IST.

Venue: Providence Stadium, Guyana.

WI vs BAN My Dream11 Team

Liton Das, Nicholas Pooran, Tamim Iqbal, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Rovman Powell, Shamarh Brooks, Mahmudullah, Romario Shepherd, Mustafizur Rahman, Akeal Hosein, Shoriful Isalm.

Captain: Tamim Iqbal, Vice-Captain: Nicholas Pooran.

WI vs BAN Probable Playing XI

West Indies: Shai Hope (wk), Kyle Mayers, Brandon King, Nicholas Pooran (c), Shamarh Brooks, Rovman Powell, Akeal Hosein, Keemo Paul, Jayden Seales, Anderson Philip, Gudakesh Motie.

Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal, Anamul Haque, Liton Das, Mahmudullah (c), Afif Hossain, Nurul Hasan (wk), Mehidy Hasan, Mossadek Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, Nasum Ahmed.