West Indies vs Bangladesh Dream11 Team Prediction ICC T20 World Cup 2021- Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today’s WI vs BAN at Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah: ‘Asian Tigers’ Bangladesh will take on defending champions West Indies in a must-win contest of ICC T20 World Cup 2021 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Friday. The ICC T20 World Cup 2021 WI vs BAN match will start at 3:30 PM IST – October 29. West Indies lost to England and South Africa, Bangladesh were defeated by Eoin Morgan and Co. after going down to Sri Lanka. Both teams need a win to keep their semifinal hopes alive. The regining champs West Indies desperately need to sort out their batting woes. In their campaign opener against England, they were bowled out for 55 and all their batters were guilty of throwing away their wickets going for big shots instead of rotating the strike and building the innings. Here is the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and WI vs BAN Dream11 Team Prediction, WI vs BAN Fantasy Cricket Prediction T20 game, WI vs BAN Probable XIs ICC T20 World Cup 2021, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – West Indies vs Bangladesh, Fantasy Playing Tips – ICC T20 World Cup 2021.Also Read - AUS vs SL T20 Scorecard, T20 World Cup 2021 Today Match Report: David Warner, Bowlers Shine as Australia Crush Sri Lanka by 7 wickets in Super 12 Battle

TOSS: The ICC T20 World Cup 2021 toss between Bangladesh and West Indies will take place at 3 PM IST – October 29. Also Read - T20 World Cup 2021 MATCH HIGHLIGHTS, AUS vs SL T20 Cricket Updates: David Warner Hits Form; Australia Beat Sri Lanka by 7 Wickets to Make it Two-in-Two in Super 12s

Time: 3:30 PM IST. Also Read - T20 World Cup 2021: Hope To Meet India Again in Final, Previous Match Sent A Message That We Are All Humans And It is Just A Game, Says Saqlain Mushtaq

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah.

West Indies: Evin Lewis, Chris Gayle, Roston Chase, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran, Kieron Pollard, Andre Russell, Dwayne Bravo, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Ravi Rampaul.

Bangladesh: Liton Das, Mohammad Naim, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah, Afif Hossain, Nurul Hasan, Mahedi Hasan, Shamim Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam.

West Indies: Lendl Simmons, Evin Lewis, Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Kieron Pollard (Captain), Andre Russell, Dwayne Bravo, Hayden Walsh, Akeal Hosein, Ravi Rampaul, Jason Holder, Andre Fletcher, Roston Chase, Oshane Thomas.

Bangladesh: Mohammad Naim, Liton Das, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Afif Hossain, Mahmudullah (Captain), Nurul Hasan (wk), Mahedi Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Nasum Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Soumya Sarkar, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Shamim Hossain.

