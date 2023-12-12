Home

WI vs ENG 1st T20I, Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch West Indies vs England 1st T20I Cricket Match Online And On TV For FREE

WI vs ENG 1st T20I, Free Live Streaming: Here are the details of when and where to watch West Indies vs England 1st T20I online and on TV for free in India.

WI vs ENG 1st T20I, Live Streaming: Rovman Powell-led West Indies team is set to take on Jos Buttler’s England in the first T20I of the three-match series at the Kensington Oval, Bridgetown in Barbados, on December 13. The Windies are coming off a 2-1 ODI series win over the English side and would like to perform in the same dominant manner in this series as well. On the other hand, England would try to end the horrors of the recently concluded ICC ODI World Cup 2023 and ODI series loss against WI and come out victorious in the T20I leg of this tour.

Here are the details of when and where to watch West Indies vs England 1st T20I in India

What time is West Indies vs England 1st T20I match?

The West Indies vs England 1st T20I match will be played on Wednesday (December 13) from 3:30 AM (IST) onwards.

Where is the West Indies vs England 1st T20I match going to be played?

The West Indies vs England 1st T20I match will be played at the Kensington Oval, Bridgetown in Barbados.

Where can I watch West Indies vs England 1st T20I match on TV?

The West Indies vs England 1st T20I match will not be telecasted live in India.

Where can I get live stream of West Indies vs England 1st T20I match?

Live streaming of West Indies vs England 1st T20I match will be available on the Fancode app and website.

Squads

West Indies: Nicholas Pooran (wk), Rovman Powell (c), Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Shai Hope, Shimron Hetmyer, Andre Russell, Romario Shepherd, Akeal Hosein, Gudakesh Motie, Alzarri Joseph, Roston Chase, Jason Holder, Sherfane Rutherford, Matthew Forde

England: Jos Buttler (c & wk), Philip Salt, Will Jacks, Ben Duckett, Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Tymal Mills, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley, Chris Woakes, Gus Atkinson, John Turner, Rehan Ahmed

