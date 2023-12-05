Home

WI vs ENG 2nd ODI, Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch West Indies vs England 2nd ODI Cricket Match Online And On TV

WI vs ENG 2nd ODI, Live Streaming: Shai Hope-led West Indies is set to take on Jos Buttler’s England in the second ODI of the three-match series at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua, on December 6. The hosts won the first ODI in a thrilling chase with the help of their skipper’s century and would like to clinch the series with a win in the second ODI. On the other hand, the English team is in a must-win situation to save the series. England performed well with the bat but their bowling unit has not been that impressive at all.

Here are the details of when and where to watch West Indies vs England 2nd ODI in India

What time is West Indies vs England 2nd ODI match?

The West Indies vs England 2nd ODI match will be played on Wednesday (December 6) from 11:00 PM (IST) onwards.

Where is the West Indies vs England 2nd ODI match going to be played?

The West Indies vs England 2nd ODI match will be played at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua.

Where can I watch West Indies vs England 2nd ODI match on TV?

The West Indies vs England 2nd ODI match will not be telecasted live in India.

Where can I get live stream of West Indies vs England 2nd ODI match?

Live streaming of West Indies vs England 2nd ODI match will be available on the Fancode app and website.

Squads

West Indies: Brandon King, Shimron Hetmyer, Shai Hope(w/c), Roston Chase, Sherfane Rutherford, Shane Dowrich, Gudakesh Motie, Keacy Carty, Oshane Thomas, Alzarri Joseph, Romario Shepherd, Yannic Cariah, Alick Athanaze, Kjorn Ottley, Matthew Forde

England: Philip Salt, Will Jacks, Harry Brook, Ben Duckett, Liam Livingstone, Jos Buttler(w/c), Sam Curran, Brydon Carse, Matthew Potts, Gus Atkinson, Tom Hartley, Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope, John Turner, Rehan Ahmed

