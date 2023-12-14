Home

WI vs ENG 2nd T20I, Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch West Indies vs England 2nd T20I Cricket Match Online And On TV For FREE

WI vs ENG 2nd T20I, Free Live Streaming: Here are the details of when and where to watch West Indies vs England 2nd T20I online and on TV for free in India.

WI vs ENG (credit: Twitter)

WI vs ENG 2nd T20I, Live Streaming: Rovman Powell-led West Indies is set to take on Jos Buttler’s England in the second T20I of the three-match series at the National Cricket Stadium, St George’s in Grenada, on December 14. Windies are currently leading the series 1-0 and would seal the T20I series as well with a win in this match. On the other hand, the English side would like to avoid a result similar to the ODI leg of this tour and bounce back with a dominant win against Men in Maroon.

Here are the details of when and where to watch West Indies vs England 2nd T20I in India

What time is West Indies vs England 2nd T20I match?

The West Indies vs England 2nd T20I match will be played on Tuesday (December 14) from 11:00 PM (IST) onwards.

Where is the West Indies vs England 2nd T20I match going to be played?

The West Indies vs England 2nd T20I match will be played at the National Cricket Stadium, St George’s in Grenada.

Where can I watch West Indies vs England 2nd T20I match on TV?

The West Indies vs England 2nd T20I match will not be telecasted live in India.

Where can I get live stream of West Indies vs England 2nd T20I match?

Live streaming of West Indies vs England 2nd T20I match will be available on the Fancode app and website.

Squads

West Indies: Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Shai Hope, Nicholas Pooran(w), Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell(c), Romario Shepherd, Andre Russell, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Roston Chase, Sherfane Rutherford, Matthew Forde

England: Philip Salt, Jos Buttler(w/c), Will Jacks, Ben Duckett, Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Rehan Ahmed, Adil Rashid, Tymal Mills, Moeen Ali, Reece Topley, Gus Atkinson, John Turner

