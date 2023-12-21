Home

WI vs ENG 5th T20I, Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch West Indies vs England 5th T20I Cricket Match Online And On TV For FREE

WI vs ENG 5th T20I, Free Live Streaming: Here are the details of when and where to watch West Indies vs England 5th T20I online and on TV for free in India.

WI vs ENG (credit: Twitter)

WI vs ENG 5th T20I, Live Streaming: Rovman Powell-led West Indies is set to take on Jos Buttler’s England in the fifth and final T20I of the five-match series at the Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba in Trinidad, on December 22. The series is currently tied at 2-2 and the 5th T20I will be the series decider. Windies won the first two T20Is but the English side managed to bounce back with two consecutive wins. The series is crucial for both sides in order for their preparations for the upcoming edition of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024.

Here are the details of when and where to watch West Indies vs England 5th T20I in India

What time is West Indies vs England 5th T20I match?

The West Indies vs England 5th T20I match will be played on Saturday (December 22) from 1:30 AM (IST) onwards.

Where is the West Indies vs England 5th T20I match going to be played?

The West Indies vs England 5th T20I match will be played at the Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba in Trinidad.

Where can I watch West Indies vs England 5th T20I match on TV?

The West Indies vs England 5th T20I match will not be telecasted live in India.

Where can I get live stream of West Indies vs England 5th T20I match?

Live streaming of West Indies vs England 5th T20I match will be available on the Fancode app and website.

Squads

West Indies: Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Shai Hope, Nicholas Pooran(w), Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell(c), Romario Shepherd, Andre Russell, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Roston Chase, Sherfane Rutherford, Matthew Forde

England: Philip Salt, Jos Buttler(w/c), Will Jacks, Ben Duckett, Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Rehan Ahmed, Adil Rashid, Tymal Mills, Moeen Ali, Reece Topley, Gus Atkinson, John Turner

