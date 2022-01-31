Highlights WI vs ENG , 5th T20 Score and Match Updates

Barbados: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the series-deciding T20 match between England and West Indies from Kensington Oval, Barbados.

In the four matches played in this five-match T20I series so far, both West Indies and England won two matches each and the series is currently standing level at 2-2, with the decider scheduled for the 31st of January. West Indies skipper Kieron Pollard blamed his side giving away an "extra 20 runs" for the team's 34-run loss to England in the fourth T20 International at the Kensington Oval here on Sunday. The hosts could have wrapped up the five-match series but they allowed England to score an imposing 193/6 before being restricted to 159/5 in the fourth match. The series is tied at 2-all with the last match scheduled later on Sunday. Moeen Ali will be key for the visitors in order to clinch the hard-fought T20 series against the hosts. For the hosts, players like Jason Holder and Nicholas Pooran will have massive responsibility on their shoulders.

Team Squads

West Indies Squad: Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Nicholas Pooran(w), Rovman Powell, Jason Holder, Kieron Pollard(c), Darren Bravo, Dominic Drakes, Romario Shepherd, Akeal Hosein, Sheldon Cottrell, Fabian Allen, Shai Hope, Odean Smith, Roston Chase, Hayden Walsh

England Squad: Jason Roy, Tom Banton, James Vince, Moeen Ali(c), Liam Livingstone, Sam Billings(w), Philip Salt, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Tymal Mills, Reece Topley, Harry Brook, George Garton, Saqib Mahmood, David Payne, Liam Dawson

