WI vs ENG Dream11 Prediction 2nd ODI: Check Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XIs and Injury Updates For Today’s West Indies vs England 2nd ODI at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua

WI vs ENG Dream11 Prediction 2nd ODI: Shai Hope’s West Indies is going to compete against on Jos Buttler-led England in the second ODI of the three-match series at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua, on December 6. The hosts won the first ODI on the same venue in a thrilling chase with the help of their captain’s match-winning ton and would like to secure the series with a victory in the second ODI. On the other hand, the English team need to win this match at all costs to stay alive in the series.

WI vs ENG ODI Head To Head

Today’s Best Pick and Fantasy Cricket Tips for WI vs ENG 2nd ODI Dream11 Team:

Wicketkeepers: Jos Buttler, Shai Hope (C), Philip Salt

Batters: Shimron Hetmyer, Harry Brook (VC), Ben Duckett, Alick Athanaze

Allrounders: Sam Curran, Liam Livingstone

Bowlers: Alzarri Joseph, Romario Shepherd

WI vs ENG 2nd ODI: Probable Playing XIs

West Indies: Brandon King, Alick Athanaze, Keacy Carty, Shai Hope (WK/C), Shimron Hetmyer, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd, Yannic Cariah, Alzarri Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Oshane Thomas

England: Philip Salt, Will Jacks, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Harry Brook, Jos Buttler (WK/C), Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Brydon Carse, Rehan Ahmed, Gus Atkinson

Squads

West Indies: Brandon King, Shimron Hetmyer, Shai Hope(w/c), Roston Chase, Sherfane Rutherford, Shane Dowrich, Gudakesh Motie, Keacy Carty, Oshane Thomas, Alzarri Joseph, Romario Shepherd, Yannic Cariah, Alick Athanaze, Kjorn Ottley, Matthew Forde

England: Philip Salt, Will Jacks, Harry Brook, Ben Duckett, Liam Livingstone, Jos Buttler(w/c), Sam Curran, Brydon Carse, Matthew Potts, Gus Atkinson, Tom Hartley, Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope, John Turner, Rehan Ahmed

