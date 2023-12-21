Home

WI vs ENG Dream11 Prediction 5th T20I: Check Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XIs and Injury Updates For Today’s West Indies vs England 5th T20I at Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad

West Indies vs England (credit: Twitter)

WI vs ENG Dream11 Prediction 5th T20I: Rovman Powell’s West Indies is going to compete against Jos Buttler-led England in the fifth and final T20I of the five-match series at the Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba in Trinidad, on December 22. The five-match series is currently tied at 2-2 and the final T20I will be the decider. The hosts won the first two matches and gained a good lead but the English side managed to make a comeback with two consecutive wins. The series is crucial for both sides to prepare for the upcoming edition of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024.

WI vs ENG T20I Head To Head

West Indies and England have faced each other 27 times in the history of T20 internationals. In the 27 times, the two sides have faced each other, WI have been victorious 15 times and the ENG have won the other 12 games.

Today’s Best Pick and Fantasy Cricket Tips for WI vs ENG 3rd T20I Dream11 Team:

Wicketkeeper: Jos Buttler, Nicholas Pooran

Batters: Shimron Hetmyer, Brandon King, Harry Brook

All-Rounders: Andre Russell, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes

Bowlers: Adil Rashid, Akeal Hosein, Reece Topley

WI vs ENG 3rd T20I: Probable Playing XIs

West Indies: Kyle Mayers, Shai Hope, Nicholas Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Andre Russell, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd, Akeal Hosein, Gudakesh Motie, Alzaari Joseph

England: Jos Buttler, Phil Salt, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Sam Curran, Reece Topley, Adil Rashid

Squads

West Indies: Nicholas Pooran (wk), Rovman Powell (c), Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Shai Hope, Shimron Hetmyer, Andre Russell, Romario Shepherd, Akeal Hosein, Gudakesh Motie, Alzarri Joseph, Roston Chase, Jason Holder, Sherfane Rutherford, Matthew Forde

England: Jos Buttler (c & wk), Philip Salt, Will Jacks, Ben Duckett, Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Tymal Mills, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley, Chris Woakes, Gus Atkinson, John Turner, Rehan Ahmed

